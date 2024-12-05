‘One last thing to tick off for us’: Cummins

Australia captain Pat Cummins stresses on the need to win Border-Gavaskar trophy as most squad members are yet to taste success in Test series against India

Pat Cummins addresses the media yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

He has won the ODI World Cup, the Ashes and also the Test Championship mace, but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India remains the “one last” unchecked item in the bucket list of Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who is confident of pulling it off this time despite the opening Test debacle.

Cummins, who made his Test debut in 2011, played a Test against India for the first time in 2017. Since 2014-15, Australia have not won an India series either at home or away. The pacer is determined to change this stat despite the 295-run drubbing in the Perth game last month.

Chasing glory

“For half of the [Australian] change room, we haven’t won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It is one last thing to tick off for a lot of us. Almost every challenge that we faced in last few years, we have stepped up and done well,” Cummins spoke with a lot of determination on the eve of the second Test against India in Adelaide.

“I think we need to do that for another home summer and series. From two-three season thing, it has suddenly been a half a generation thing,” he added.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood (not playing this Test), Mitchell Marsh, and Nathan Lyon are some of the players, who were part of the 2-0 win back in 2014-15.

From that point onwards, India have won all four series — two at home (2017 and 2023) and two overseas (2018-19, 2020-21).

‘There’s no pressure’

So, is there pressure on him to win it back this time? “I don’t think it’s pressure. You are playing at home and you want to do well. We know they [India] are a really strong side and lot of us were part of those recent three series [defeats].

“Yeah, it’s a big series and kind of not looking too far in the past. And every summer, when we play against them we want to do well,” Cummins said.

