Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Only Dhoni knows when hell retire from IPL Harbhajan Singh

Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh

Updated on: 04 May,2023 08:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

The former India cricketer, when asked during the toss against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, about his retirement talks bowled a googly telling commentator Danny Morrison that he never commented on whether or not IPL 2023 will be his last season

Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh. Pics/Atul Kamble, AFP

Listen to this article
Only Dhoni knows when he'll retire from IPL: Harbhajan Singh
x
00:00

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni once again kept everyone guessing about his future in IPL.


The former India cricketer, when asked during the toss against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, about his retirement talks bowled a googly telling commentator Danny Morrison that he never commented on whether or not IPL 2023 will be his last season.



The four-time IPL winning captain's statement was enough to trigger a debate over his retirement rumours and even the esteemed experts in the Star Sports commentary panel weren't untouched by it.


Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh while commenting on Dhoni's IPL future stated only Dhoni knows when he'll retire.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Only MS Dhoni knows when Dhoni will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif went on highlight the importance of Dhoni - who isn't just a player but also a mentor - in the CSK set-up.

"Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier."

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders and will be aiming to continue the winning momentum. Young SRH batter Abhishek Sharma will be the cynosure of all eyes in the game. The talented batter has left everyone impressed with his consistent batting.

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan lauded the stylish left-handed batter and predicted a bright future for him. "Abhishek Sharma has a bright future ahead of him. He's played some brilliant shots in the tournament. He's good against spinners, I think he's going to play for the national side as well."

Harbhajan termed the youngster as a proper batter whom the SRH should prepare for the future.

"Abhishek Sharma is a proper batsman, who loves to open the innings. He's been playing for Punjab for quite some time now and opens innings for them as well. He's a player whom SRH team management should start preparing for the future and even groom him to be the future captain of the side."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 harbhajan singh ms dhoni chennai super kings indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK