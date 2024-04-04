Opener Salvi smashes 69 as Accountant General SC win

In reply, Accountant General restricted Greater Mumbai Police to 163-7 from their 20 overs

Swapnil Salvi (centre) receives the Man of the Match award

An impressive batting performance by opener Swapnil Salvi, who smashed a 31-ball 69 (6x4s,5x6s) was the highlight of Accountant General Sports Club’s comfortable 30-run victory against Greater Mumbai Police Sports Club in a first-round match of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup inter-office cricket tournament at the RCF Colony Ground, Chembur, on Thursday.

Electing to bowl, Mumbai Police struggled to contain the rival batters as Accountant General scored 193-4 from their allotted 20 overs. Besides Salvi’s rapid knock, his opening partner Varun Lavande contributed with a 34-ball 47 runs (6x4s, 1x6) as the duo put together a solid 127-run first wicket partnership.

