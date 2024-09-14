Openers put India ‘B’ on track after India ‘C’ post 525

At stumps on Day Two, Easwaran and Jagadeesan were batting on 51 and 67 respectively, having crossed the team 50 within 15 overs

India ‘B’ openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Narayan Jagadeesan made a confident start with an unbroken partnership of 124 after India ‘C’ posted a mammoth first-innings total of 525 in their Duleep Trophy match on Friday. At stumps on Day Two, Easwaran and Jagadeesan were batting on 51 and 67 respectively, having crossed the team 50 within 15 overs.

Brief scores

India ‘C’ 525 (I Kishan 111, M Suthar 82; M Kumar 4-126, R Chahar 4-73) v India ‘B’ 124-0 (N Jagadeesan 67*, A Easwaran 51*)

