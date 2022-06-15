Breaking News
Order of Australia for Indian-born cricket historian Kersi

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Kersi Meher-Homji, the Indian-born, Sydney-based cricket writer and historian, has been honoured with the Order of Australia Medal, the announcement was part of the Queen’s birthday honours on Monday

Kersi Meher-Homji


Kersi Meher-Homji, the Indian-born, Sydney-based cricket writer and historian, has been honoured with the Order of cricket.

The announcement was part of the Queen’s birthday honours on Monday. The actual presentation of the medal will be in September when the Governor General of Australia will honour the recipients. 




Meher-Homji in his own words, is “in exalted company” considering the late Shane Warne, fellow Australian cricket great Doug Walters and tennis player Ash Barty are in the list.


“Cricket writing has always been my hobby. I was a virologist by profession, having worked for my post-graduate degree on poliomyelitis virus and vaccine in Grant Medical College, Mumbai.

“In Sydney, I was a Quality Control Officer in the NSW Blood Bank for HIV, hepatitis A and B viruses and I wrote 12 of my 16 cricket books after returning home from my research work. I called it my 10 pm to 5 am job,” Meher-Homji, 82, told mid-day on Tuesday.

The genial Parsi has been particularly popular with Indian cricketers of all levels touring Sydney. 

He is an occasional contributor to the newspaper and was a regular contributor to Sportsweek magazine.

“I still can’t believe that I have received this high honour. And to be awarded along with legends like Warney, Walters and Barty among many others, of course is beyond belief,” he said.

