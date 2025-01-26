Out-of-favour Pakistan batter alleges career hindrance due to being 'good-looking'

Shehzad, who was part of Pakistan’s victorious squads in the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, last represented the national side in 2019

Ahmed Shahzad (Pic: AFP)

Out-of-favour Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad garnered headlines after his claims that his 'good looks' have posed significant challenges throughout his cricketing career went viral.

Shehzad, who was part of Pakistan’s victorious squads in the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, last represented the national side in 2019.

In a recent interview, the cricketer alleged that his appearance and personality made him a target within the team. “Being good-looking has caused me numerous problems,” Shehzad revealed. “In our field, if you have an attractive appearance, a good sense of style, and the ability to express yourself well, it can lead to resentment from some individuals. I’ve faced this within the Pakistan team.”

He further elaborated, “I’m not trying to defend myself, but others have also experienced this. When your fan following increases and people appreciate you, it becomes difficult for certain senior players to accept. It’s unfortunate but true.”

Reflecting on his personal journey, Shehzad shared, “I come from humble beginnings in Anarkali, Lahore. As I gained recognition, I focused on grooming myself and improving my personality. However, this self-improvement has ironically created significant challenges for me in Pakistan cricket.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan remains the only cricket team yet to announce their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, set to commence on February 19 in Karachi. While the final squad lists must be submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by February 11, the deadline for submitting provisional squads passed on January 12. Most participating teams adhered to this earlier deadline, unveiling their squads well in advance.

Pakistan will host their first ICC event in 28 years, with the last major tournament being the 1996 World Cup. However, the marquee event will see only seven teams competing in Pakistan, as India has opted to play all their matches in Dubai.

Entering the tournament as defending champions, Pakistan will look to replicate their success from the 2017 Champions Trophy, where they defeated India in the final.