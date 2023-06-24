'Australia need to change their approach': Ollie Robinson

You just don’t see the Australians cautious and on the backfoot like that.

Ollie Robinson

England seamer Ollie Robinson said he was surprised by Australia’s unwillingness “to go toe-to-toe with us” adding that the visitors have to change plans in order to match England’s Bazballers in the second Test if they are to keep their lead in the series.

In his column for Wisden.com, Robinson wrote: “We were surprised by how defensive Australia were and how unwilling they were to go toe-to-toe with us. You just don’t see the Australians cautious and on the backfoot like that.

“Of course, it sounds weird because they won it, but I think if they’re honest, Australia will look at themselves and realise they need to change their approach to keep up with how we’re going to play,” Robinson said.

