Australian spinner Lyon mocks Bazball

Updated on: 26 November,2023 07:18 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Lyon, who is just four wickets shy of 500 wickets in Test cricket, said he did not see Bazball in the two Ashes fixtures he was part of last year before getting injured for the remaining three

Nathan Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed assertions that Bazball, an aggressive brand of cricket displayed by the England Test team, has revolutionised the game.


Lyon, who is just four wickets shy of 500 wickets in Test cricket, said he did not see Bazball in the two Ashes fixtures he was part of last year before getting injured for the remaining three.


Also Read: Nathan Lyon hits out at Kevin Pietersen’s concussion substitute comments


The term Bazball came into being after Brendon McCullum, who is nicknamed Baz, was appointed England Test coach last year. “I’m 2-0 against Bazball so I am happy,” Lyon joked on Channel 7’s Front Bar programme. “It’s a load of s***, if you ask me. It’s a brand of cricket that the English want to keep going with. Now, it’s in the dictionary, which is pretty extraordinary.”

It was not the first time Lyon mocked Bazball. “I know everyone keeps talking about Bazball, to be honest, I didn’t really see Bazball throughout my two Tests against them.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

