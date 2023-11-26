Australian spinner Lyon mocks Bazball

Lyon, who is just four wickets shy of 500 wickets in Test cricket, said he did not see Bazball in the two Ashes fixtures he was part of last year before getting injured for the remaining three

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has dismissed assertions that Bazball, an aggressive brand of cricket displayed by the England Test team, has revolutionised the game.

Lyon, who is just four wickets shy of 500 wickets in Test cricket, said he did not see Bazball in the two Ashes fixtures he was part of last year before getting injured for the remaining three.

The term Bazball came into being after Brendon McCullum, who is nicknamed Baz, was appointed England Test coach last year. “I’m 2-0 against Bazball so I am happy,” Lyon joked on Channel 7’s Front Bar programme. “It’s a load of s***, if you ask me. It’s a brand of cricket that the English want to keep going with. Now, it’s in the dictionary, which is pretty extraordinary.”

It was not the first time Lyon mocked Bazball. “I know everyone keeps talking about Bazball, to be honest, I didn’t really see Bazball throughout my two Tests against them.”

