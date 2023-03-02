Breaking News
Bandra residents’ fears come true: 46 trees face axe
Mumbai: Malad church grotto vandal in police custody; parish priest says forgiveness is the way ahead
Mumbai Police recruitment drive: ‘How do we know if a candidate has underlying conditions?’
Mumbai: 100-year-old partially broken Malad building poses threat to locals
Indore terror tip-off came from a Pakistani!

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pacer Umesh Yadav takes three on spin friendly track India bowl out Australia for 197

Pacer Umesh Yadav takes three on spin-friendly track, India bowl out Australia for 197

Updated on: 02 March,2023 11:20 AM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

Top

Australia have taken a vital 88-run first innings lead on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match

Pacer Umesh Yadav takes three on spin-friendly track, India bowl out Australia for 197

India's Umesh Yadav in action on the first day of the 3rd Test match against Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore on Wednesday. (Pic Courtesy: ANI)


Umesh Yadav scalped three batters as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday.


Australia have taken a vital 88-run first innings lead on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.



Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.


Also Read: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer in splits after Umesh Yadav bluffs Kohli in nets ahead of 3rd Test: Watch

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh Yadav (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35).

Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news test cricket umesh yadav sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK