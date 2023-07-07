Breaking News
'Ajit loved shouldering responsibility': Former Mumbai cricketer Amit Pagnis on Agarkar

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

He is definitely capable of doing justice to this big responsibility of being the national chief selector,” said Pagnis, who coached Mumbai a few years ago

Ajit Agarkar. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Former Mumbai and Railways batter Amit Pagnis was also on that India U-19 tour to Sri Lanka with Agarkar. “Ajit has huge international experience as a cricketer and coach [Delhi Capitals]. He knows the needs of the modern game. I know him as a cricketer and a friend. He is definitely capable of doing justice to this big responsibility of being the national chief selector,” said Pagnis, who coached Mumbai a few years ago.


Also Read: Biggest challenges that Ajit Agarkar have to cope with as the new chief selector


“Ajit was my captain when Mumbai won the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy in 1997.  I was vice-captain. He always liked to shoulder responsibility. He scored two big consecutive hundreds in the crucial knockout stage which helped us to progress and win the tournament,” Pagnis added.


