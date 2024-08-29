After suffering a humiliating 10-wicket defeat, which has led to widespread criticism from fans and former stalwarts, Pakistan team management has called up Jamal from the National Cricket Academy in Lahore

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Pak likely to call Jamal, Abrar vs Bangladesh x 00:00

In their desperate bid to level the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Pakistan might gamble with all-rounder Aamer Jamal and spinner Abrar Ahmed in the second match which begins here on Friday.

The Pakistan management has also called up spinner Abrar and batsman Kamran Ghulam who were released earlier to play for the Pakistan Shaheens against the Bangladesh ‘A’ in Islamabad.

