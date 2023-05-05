Breaking News
Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’
Thane: Probe ordered, private firm may lose asylum contract
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar firm on decision to step down, says Jayant Patil
Mumbai: 25-year-old loses leg trying to board running train
Mumbai: MNS singing Gujarati tunes?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pakistan beat New Zealand in third ODI to clinch series 3 0

Pakistan beat New Zealand in third ODI to clinch series 3-0

Updated on: 05 May,2023 09:14 AM IST  |  Karachi
AP , PTI |

Top

Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over to lose their first ODI series against Pakistan since 2011

Pakistan beat New Zealand in third ODI to clinch series 3-0

Imam-ul-Haq

Listen to this article
Pakistan beat New Zealand in third ODI to clinch series 3-0
x
00:00

Pakistan batters continued to prosper as they beat under-strength New Zealand by 26 runs in the third ODI for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.


Also Read: New Zealand snatch dramatic four-run win over Pakistan



Opener Imam-ul-Haq made 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam scored 54 as the home team raised a total of 287-6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over to lose their first ODI series against Pakistan since 2011. “We knew these wickets would not be the same as Rawalpindi wickets, so it was important to give respect,” Imam said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pakistan new zealand cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK