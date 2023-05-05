Pakistan beat New Zealand in third ODI to clinch series 3-0

Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over to lose their first ODI series against Pakistan since 2011

Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan batters continued to prosper as they beat under-strength New Zealand by 26 runs in the third ODI for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam scored 54 as the home team raised a total of 287-6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over to lose their first ODI series against Pakistan since 2011. “We knew these wickets would not be the same as Rawalpindi wickets, so it was important to give respect,” Imam said.

