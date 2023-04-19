New Zealand snatch dramatic four-run win over Pakistan

Chasing 163, Iftikhar nearly sealed the series 3-0 for Pakistan with a blistering 60 off 24 balls, but NZ pacer James Neesham bowled Pakistan out at 159 in the final over on Monday night

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Pic/AFP

An inexperienced New Zealand survived Iftikhar Ahmed’s late onslaught to snatch a stunning four-run win against Pakistan and keep alive their five-match T20I series at 2-1.

Chasing 163, Iftikhar nearly sealed the series 3-0 for Pakistan with a blistering 60 off 24 balls, but NZ pacer James Neesham bowled Pakistan out at 159 in the final over on Monday night.

