New Zealand snatch dramatic four-run win over Pakistan

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:37 AM IST  |  Lahore
AP , PTI |

Chasing 163, Iftikhar nearly sealed the series 3-0 for Pakistan with a blistering 60 off 24 balls, but NZ pacer James Neesham bowled Pakistan out at 159 in the final over on Monday night

New Zealand snatch dramatic four-run win over Pakistan

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. Pic/AFP

New Zealand snatch dramatic four-run win over Pakistan
An inexperienced New Zealand survived Iftikhar Ahmed’s late onslaught to snatch a stunning four-run win against Pakistan and keep alive their five-match T20I series at 2-1.


Also Read: Pakistan overcome Henry's hat-trick to win vs New Zealand



Chasing 163, Iftikhar nearly sealed the series 3-0 for Pakistan with a blistering 60 off 24 balls, but NZ pacer James Neesham bowled Pakistan out at 159 in the final over on Monday night.


new zealand pakistan t20 cricket news sports news

