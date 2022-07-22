Pakistan great Wasim Akram wants ODIs scrapped

Akram’s comments came close on the heels of England all-rounder Ben Stokes’s sudden retirement from ODIs, which has triggered a serious debate over the existence of 50-over cricket

Pakistan pace bowling legend Wasim Akram feels ODI cricket has become “run-of-the-mill” stuff now and wants the administrators of the game to scrap the format for good.

Akram’s comments came close on the heels of England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ sudden retirement from ODIs, which has triggered a serious debate over the existence of 50-over cricket.

“I think so [ODIs should be scrapped]. In England you have full houses. In India, Pakistan especially, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa, one-day cricket you are not going to fill the stadiums,” he said in Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast.

“They are doing it just for the sake of doing it. After the first 10 overs, it’s just ‘OK, just go a run a ball, get a boundary, four fielders in and you get to 200, 220 in 40 overs’ and then have a go last 10 overs. Another 100. It’s kind of run-of-the-mill.”

Akram said the 50-over game has no future in front of the ever-growing T20 format. “The leagues all around the world, there is a lot more money—I suppose this is part and parcel of the modern cricket. T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is kind of dying.”

