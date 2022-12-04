×
Pakistan pile on runs, but England still far ahead

Updated on: 04 December,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

Pakistan were 499-7 at stumps with Agha Salman (10) and Zahid Mahmood (yet to score) at the crease—still trailing England’s mammoth 657 first innings total by 158 runs, with three wickets in hand

Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood, center, Salman Ali, third right, walk off the field as England's players shake hands on the end of the third day play of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi. Pic/AP, PTI


England found ways to take wickets and sensed a good lead despite hundreds from three Pakistan players on the third day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi Saturday. 


Pakistan were 499-7 at stumps with Agha Salman (10) and Zahid Mahmood (yet to score) at the crease—still trailing England’s mammoth 657 first innings total by 158 runs, with three wickets in hand. On a see-saw day, Pakistan were lifted by centuries from skipper Babar Azam (136), and openers Imam-ul-Haq (121) and Abdullah Shafique (114). But England took three wickets in the first session, none in the second and three again before the close to put themselves in a better position.



