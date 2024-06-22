These included their wives, children, parents and even siblings in some cases.

Babar Azam. Pic/File Pic

Pakistan players face criticism for taking families to USA

Pakistan’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in the USA has expectedly triggered a backlash against the players, who are being criticised for taking their families along.

According to a local media report, apart from the nearly 34 players, support staff and officials who were part of the national squad in the USA, the team hotel was teeming with around 26 to 28 family members of the players. These included their wives, children, parents and even siblings in some cases. Pakistan were eliminated after losing to India and debutants USA in their group league stage matches.

“The extra expenses incurred on having families is obviously paid by players but having family members around does hit the focus of the players,” another report said. “Some 60 rooms were booked where the team stayed to accommodate the other people travelling with the team. The environment was a family one with take-away dinners and outings being the norm for some players,” one report said.

