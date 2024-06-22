'We’re open to make changes if required': Rohit on picking three spinners

India dished out a superlative show as they posted 181-8 and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 134 to register a comfortable 47-run win

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded the team for their comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan, attributing the clinical all-round display to better planning which was possible due to extensive knowledge about local conditions. India dished out a superlative show as they posted 181-8 and then returned to dismiss Afghanistan for 134 to register a comfortable 47-run win.

“The last two years we’ve played T20s here, so we understand the conditions and planned accordingly. We adapted well and got 180, which was a great effort from the batters. We had class bowlers who defended it perfectly,” Rohit said. “Everyone came in and did their job, that’s critical and we dwell on it. SKY [Suryakumar Yadav] and Hardik’s [Pandya] partnership was critical at that point, we needed someone to bat deep which they did.”

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler as he returned with brilliant figures of 4-1-7-3. “We know Bumrah’s class and what he can do. Important for us to use him smartly regardless of conditions. He’s willing to take responsibility and he’s been doing it for years,” Rohit said. India went with three spinners against Afghanistan, but Rohit said they may revert back to a pace-heavy attack depending on the surface on offer and opposition they face in the upcoming matches of the T20 World Cup.

India had employed three pacers and two spinners in the group stages, but Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday was included in the playing XI in their opening Super 8 match against Afghanistan, making it a three-pronged spin attack. India take on South Asian neighbours Bangladesh in their second Super 8 clash at Antigua today.

Asked if India will go with three-spinners combination from here on, Rohit insisted that they want to remain flexible as far as combination is concerned. “Have to assess conditions, opposition and based on that we’re open to make changes if required. Felt three spinners were good here, if it’s seamer-friendly next time, we’ll go with seamers.”

