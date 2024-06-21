T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma talks about the win and the team's performance vs AFG

About Jasprit Bumrah's performance today, he said, "We know his class. We know what he can do for us and it's important for us as well that we use him smartly. We use him smartly and he is the one who is ready to take that responsibility as well because it's not easy for a strike bowler to keep holding him on"

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's form and partnership, he said, "I think everyone coming in there and doing their job is critical for us and that is something we dwell on. So that is something we keep talking about how each one, if they can play their role, we can set up a good platform for ourselves. Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's partnership was very critical for us at that point in time because we kept losing wickets there. So we needed somebody to bat little deep. Surya Kumar Yadav did that along with Hardik Pandya and it was a great partnership in the end.

About Jasprit Bumrah's performance today, he said, "We know his class. We know what he can do for us and it's important for us as well that we use him smartly. We use him smartly and he is the one who is ready to take that responsibility as well because it's not easy for a strike bowler to keep holding him on. But Jasprit Bumrah being Jasprit Bumrah, he has been doing that for years. Wherever he plays, he understands that this is what the team expects from him and he is always ready for that responsibility.

On moving to a 3 spinner combination today and if this is what India is going ahead with, he said, "Nothing as such. I've got to assess the condition and see what what is right and wrong - look at the opposition composition as well, what they play and how they play as well. So based on that, we are open to making any changes if required. At the moment we felt that 3 spinners is a good option here and we went with that. If the game in the next venues offers something for the seamers, we will be open for that as well."

