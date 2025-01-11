Pakistan recalls Imam ul Haq for West Indies series

Imam Ul Haq also got a call as the selectors have dropped Abdullah Shafique who lost the form in recent tours to Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. The selectors have also included a third specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed, indicating that spin pitches would be prepared. West Indies are playing Tests in Pakistan after 18 years

Imam Ul Haq (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Test series against West Indies, Pakistan has recalled opening batsman Imam Ul Haq as the regular opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the series following an ankle injury.

Imam Ul Haq last played a Test match for Pakistan in 2023-24 and he has been joined by uncapped pacer Kashif Ali in the squad.

Imam Ul Haq also got a call as the selectors have dropped Abdullah Shafique who lost the form in recent tours to Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The selectors have also added spinner Noman Ali and Sajid Khan who were snubbed from the side after Pakistan's 2-1 win against England, last year.

The selectors have also included a third specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed, indicating that spin pitches would be prepared. West Indies are playing Tests in Pakistan after 18 years.

Both Tests would be held in Multan with the first beginning from January 17.

The selectors also rested pace bowlers Naseem Shah, Muhammad Abbas, Mir Hamza and all-rounder Aamer Jamal who recently played in the Test series in South Africa that won the series 2-0 to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also very keen on Saim Ayub's return to the national squad. Saim Ayub was examined by two noted orthopaedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan.

The source said that even after being advised to be on a six-week rest, Saim Ayub travelled to London for consultations with specialists. The official cricket board of Pakistan is very keen to see him play in the mega event, especially against India.

Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood (Capt), Saud Shakeel (VC), Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Imam ul Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ali, Khurrun Shahzad and Kashif Ali.

(With PTI Inputs)