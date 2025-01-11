Saim Ayub's availability for CT to be known in a week, PCB hopeful to get him ready for India match

Saim Ayub was examined by two noted orthopaedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan. The source said that even after being advised to be on a six-week rest, Saim Ayub travelled to London for consultations with specialists

Saim Ayub (Pic: File Pic)

Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub has completed his assessments with the surgeons in London for his ankle injury, but it will require a week to know if he can feature in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Saim Ayub was examined by two noted orthopaedic surgeons in London, Dr David Redfern and Dr Lucky Jeyaseelan.

A source close to the cricketer said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants Saim Ayub to be fit for the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Team India on February 23 in Dubai.

"Even if the doctors say he will not have recovered from his injury in time for Pakistan's opening CT game against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi but he could be fit for the India game, the selectors and PCB are willing to take the risk", the source said.

The source said that even after being advised to be on a six-week rest, Saim Ayub travelled to London for consultations with specialists. The official cricket board of Pakistan is very keen to see him play in the mega event, especially against India.

The PCB will get final reports and advice from the specialists by next week on Saim's recovery process and time but after initial examination, they have ruled out any invasive or non-invasive surgery to set the ankle right.

"Their findings are that Saim can recover from his injury through physiotherapy, medication and rest but how long a rehab period they suggest will be known next week", he said.

For the time being, the PCB will include Saim in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy as the selectors have until February 12 to make changes in it and finalise their 15-member squad.

Saim Ayub will remain in London until next week to find out if he can rehab in Lahore at the PCB's high-performance centre or can get better care in London itself.

(With PTI Inputs)