Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pakistan selectors back Babar Azam to open in CT hope for Tendulkar esque performance

Pakistan selectors back Babar Azam to open in CT, hope for Tendulkar-esque performance

Updated on: 02 February,2025 06:10 PM IST  |  Lahore
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The source said the selectors had reminded Babar that Tendulkar's career took a big upturn after he began to open the innings

Pakistan selectors back Babar Azam to open in CT, hope for Tendulkar-esque performance

Babar Azam. Pic/AFP

Pakistan selectors want their premier batsman Babar Azam to open in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, a thought inspired by the success legendary Sachin Tendulkar had after shifting to the pole position from middle-order. The Indian batting maestro started opening the innings after playing 69 matches down the order, and his first match as an opener was against New Zealand at Auckland in 1994. He made 82 off just 49 balls in that match, and, as the old adage goes, rest was history. A reliable source said Aaqib Javed, who is a senior selector and also interim head coach of Pakistan, and other selectors had spoken to Babar about stepping in as opener once Saim Ayub was injured in a freak accident in the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town last month.


"A day after Saim got injured it became clear that he would be out of cricket for at least two months making him an unlikely starter for the Champions Trophy," the source told PTI. Once Saim's status was clear, Aaqib and Azhar Ali had a discussion in which they asked Babar if he was ready to open with Fakhar Zaman in the 50-over matches, including the Champions Trophy. The source said the selectors had reminded Babar that Tendulkar's career took a big upturn after he began to open the innings.


"The selectors told Babar they felt he could also emulate what Tendulkar had done as an opener as he had already opened a lot in T20 cricket," he said. Incidentally, the discussion took place around the same time Babar and Shan Masood had to open in the Cape Town Test due to Saim's injury and they ended up having a big partnership as well. "Babar after giving it due thought agreed to the challenge," the source added.


He said the selectors felt that instead of turning back to Imam-ul-Haq or any other opener it would be better if Babar opened with Fakhar with Saud Shakeel as a back up. "This allowed them to experiment with the middle order." The source also explained that the surprise selection of Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan in the Champions Trophy squad was based on their previous experience in 50 overs cricket.

(With agency inputs)

