“I think that period of play when Riyan Parag came in and the way he played his first eight balls changed the course of the match. ” Shastri told Star Sports.

Ravi Shastri

Listen to this article Riyan Parag’s knock killed RR’s chances: Ravi Shastri x 00:00

Middle-order batter Riyan Parag’s knock has been criticised by Ravi Shastri as RR slumped to 10-run defeat against LSG.

“Padikkal, at the other end, lost his rhythm as well. There was a period of 28 balls without a boundary,” he added.

