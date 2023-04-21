Breaking News
Riyan Parag's knock killed RR's chances: Ravi Shastri

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  Jaipur
IANS |

"I think that period of play when Riyan Parag came in and the way he played his first eight balls changed the course of the match. " Shastri told Star Sports.

Ravi Shastri

Middle-order batter Riyan Parag’s knock has been criticised by Ravi Shastri as RR slumped to 10-run defeat against LSG.


“I think that period of play when Riyan Parag came in and the way he played his first eight balls changed the course of the match. ” Shastri told Star Sports. 



Also Read: IPL 2023 points table: Royals continues to lead, Buttler rises to 2nd in Orange Cap


“Padikkal, at the other end, lost his rhythm as well. There was a period of 28 balls without a boundary,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ravi shastri rajasthan royals Lucknow Super Giants sports news cricket news

