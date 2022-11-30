Parle Tilak boys in strong position

At Cross Maidan, IES Mulund Secondary School amassed 322 against Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) with Tejas Morey, Nirmit Mandkulkar and Deven Shinde scoring 91, 81 and 63 respectively. At stumps on Day One, the Borivli school had scored 39 without loss

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya openers Raza Mirza (131 not out) and Yashas Ganiga (69 not out) helped their team post 212 without loss against Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) on Day One of their Harris Shield Super League game at Matunga Gymkhana on Tuesday. Earlier, thanks to Rohan Ghatule’s 4-26 Thane outfit were bowled out for 107.

At PJ Hindu Gymkhana, Marine Drive, in response to Bandra’s IES English School’s score of 205 all out, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) posted 73-3 at stumps on Day One.

