The 19-year-old rising star played a key role in India’s recent U19 World Cup campaign in Malaysia, delivering a match-winning spell of 3/21 in the semi-final against England and earning the Player of the Match award

Parunika Sisodia (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Listen to this article Parunika Sisodia Joins Mumbai Indians for WPL 2025 x 00:00

Mumbai Indians have announced the addition of Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Pooja Vastrakar ahead of WPL 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025: List of all franchise's captains

The 19-year-old rising star played a key role in India’s recent U19 World Cup campaign in Malaysia, delivering a match-winning spell of 3/21 in the semi-final against England and earning the Player of the Match award.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.