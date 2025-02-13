Breaking News
Parunika Sisodia Joins Mumbai Indians for WPL 2025

Updated on: 13 February,2025 06:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Parunika Sisodia Joins Mumbai Indians for WPL 2025

Parunika Sisodia (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Parunika Sisodia Joins Mumbai Indians for WPL 2025
Mumbai Indians have announced the addition of Parunika Sisodia as a replacement for the injured Pooja Vastrakar ahead of WPL 2025.


Also Read: IPL 2025: List of all franchise's captains


The 19-year-old rising star played a key role in India’s recent U19 World Cup campaign in Malaysia, delivering a match-winning spell of 3/21 in the semi-final against England and earning the Player of the Match award.


