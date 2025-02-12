Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver was unfit, says charge sheet
Crass joke row: Cyber Cell book India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: Cops find decomposed bodies of siblings in Nalasopara flat
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to desilt nullahs for two years
Mumbai: Swarmed! Suburbs reel under mosquito menace
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > MIs Trent to the four

MI’s Trent to the four!

Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Pacer Boult overwhelmed after winning his fourth global title with Mumbai Indians franchise as MI Cape Town beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs in summit clash at Wanderers

MI’s Trent to the four!

Trent Boult (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
MI’s Trent to the four!
x
00:00

MI Cape Town’s New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, became the only player to have won four different titles with the Mumbai Indians franchise when MICT beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs to win the third edition of the Betway SA20 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg recently.


Boult has previously been part of Mumbai Indians team that won the Indian Premier League in 2020. 


Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Team India veteran Shikhar Dhawan named as the official ambassador of the event


Subsequently, he was also part of MI New York that won the Major League Cricket title in 2023. Boult then won the International League T20 in 2024 with MI Emirates followed by this Betway SA20 crown.

Boult, who won the Player of the Match award in the summit clash having finished with highly impressive figures of 2-9, said the thought of being a four-time chamion win MI had crossed his mind on the moring of the SA20 final. However, now that he has won it, he is not sure what he should name this unprecedented feat. “I’m fortunate to have been part of this great Mumbai Indians franchise and lucky to have played for all their teams around the globe and to lift a fourth trophy each time. But I don’t know what you call it. I guess I’ll have to come up with a name myself because I’m the only one to do it,” he said after MICT’s title win in Johannesburg.

“We have great owners, who give us a great environment to go out and perform. They obviously expect us to do a good job and for that, the coaching staff is phenomenal too. Mitch Mclenaghan has been great in the bowling coach’s role as has head coach Robbie [Robin Peterson],” added Boult.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai indians Trent Boult new zealand indian premier league IPL sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK