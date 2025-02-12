Pacer Boult overwhelmed after winning his fourth global title with Mumbai Indians franchise as MI Cape Town beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs in summit clash at Wanderers

Trent Boult (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article MI’s Trent to the four! x 00:00

MI Cape Town’s New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, became the only player to have won four different titles with the Mumbai Indians franchise when MICT beat Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 76 runs to win the third edition of the Betway SA20 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boult has previously been part of Mumbai Indians team that won the Indian Premier League in 2020.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Team India veteran Shikhar Dhawan named as the official ambassador of the event

Subsequently, he was also part of MI New York that won the Major League Cricket title in 2023. Boult then won the International League T20 in 2024 with MI Emirates followed by this Betway SA20 crown.

Boult, who won the Player of the Match award in the summit clash having finished with highly impressive figures of 2-9, said the thought of being a four-time chamion win MI had crossed his mind on the moring of the SA20 final. However, now that he has won it, he is not sure what he should name this unprecedented feat. “I’m fortunate to have been part of this great Mumbai Indians franchise and lucky to have played for all their teams around the globe and to lift a fourth trophy each time. But I don’t know what you call it. I guess I’ll have to come up with a name myself because I’m the only one to do it,” he said after MICT’s title win in Johannesburg.

“We have great owners, who give us a great environment to go out and perform. They obviously expect us to do a good job and for that, the coaching staff is phenomenal too. Mitch Mclenaghan has been great in the bowling coach’s role as has head coach Robbie [Robin Peterson],” added Boult.