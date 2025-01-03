Pat may miss SL tour for child birth

“It’s pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely [I might miss the tour],” he said

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Australia captain Pat Cummins hinted that he may skip the tour of Sri Lanka later this month to be present for the birth of his second child.

Australia are scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka beginning on January 29, around the same time his wife is due to give birth. “It’s pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely [I might miss the tour],” he said.

