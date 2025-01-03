Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pat may miss SL tour for child birth

Pat may miss SL tour for child birth

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Sydney
PTI |

Top

“It’s pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely [I might miss the tour],” he said

Pat may miss SL tour for child birth

Pat Cummins. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Pat may miss SL tour for child birth
x
00:00

Australia captain Pat Cummins hinted that he may skip the tour of Sri Lanka later this month to be present for the birth of his second child.


Australia are scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka beginning on January 29, around the same time his wife is due to give birth. “It’s pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely [I might miss the tour],” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Pat Cummins australia sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK