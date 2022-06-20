Pathum Nissanka hits maiden century to put Sri Lanka 2-1 against Australia

It was Sri Lanka's record chase against Australia in ODI cricket as well as their highest successful chase at the R. Premadasa Stadium

Pathum Nissanka gestures to Aaron Finch after the end of play of the the third ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia. Pic/ AFP

The wounded Lankan lions bounced back in tremendous fashion, bossing Australia's bowlers in the third ODI to lead the series 2-1. The home side's victory was delivered by opener Pathum Nissanka whose brilliant 137 helped chase down Australia's daunting target of 292.

It was the visitors who had won the toss earlier in the day and opted to bat first, making three changes with Steve Smith, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Swepson left out. Sri Lanka picked up the crucial wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early on, but Australia recovered with a 69-run stand between skipper Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne, with the former scoring his 30th ODI 50.

However, Sri Lanka bounced back with two quick wickets from Vandersay, before Glenn Maxwell's rapid cameo changed the script in Australia's favour. At the back end, the Australians found further impetus thanks to Travis Head's unbeaten 70.

To have any hope of chasing this target down, Sri Lanka needed a good start, and Niroshan Dickwella did just that. His 26 off 25 gave the hosts the momentum they needed. This momentum was built upon by Kusal Mendis who joined Nissanka at the crease, the duo went on to forge a mammoth 170 run partnership at a very healthy pace.

Once Mendis headed back to the dugout due to cramps, Dhananjaya de Silva's cameo made sure the required run rate dropped below a run-a-ball. From there on, Asalanka aided Nissanka in guiding the chase home with 9 balls to spare.

Brief scores: Australia 291/6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 62, Alex Carey 49, Travis Head 70 not out; Jeffrey Vandersay 3/49) lost to Sri Lanka 292/4 in 48.3 overs (Pathum Nissanka 137, Kusal Mendis 87; Jhye Richardson 2/39) by six wickets.

(With inputs from IANS)