Pathum Nissanka tests positive for Covid-19 on Day 4 of second Test vs Australia

Updated on: 11 July,2022 10:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Nissanka will be replaced by Oshada Fernando who made a similar entrance in the first Test as a Covid-19 replacement for Angelo Mathews

Pathum Nissanka tests positive for Covid-19 on Day 4 of second Test vs Australia

Dinesh Chandimal and Ramesh Mendis walk back to the pavilion at the end of the third day play of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Australia. Pic/ AFP


The Sri Lankan cricket team has once again been struck by the dreaded Covid-19 virus. This time opener Pathum Nissanka tested positive for the virus and is set to be replaced in the on-going 2nd Test by Oshada Fernando.

Fernando also filled in for Angelo Mathews who had had similarly tested positive midway through the first Test against Australia.




Sri Lanka's official social media account posted the news and accompanied it by a caption that read, "Pathum Nissanka has tested positive for Covid-19."


"He was found to be positive during an Antigen test conducted on the player yesterday morning, following the player complaining of feeling unwell."

Another Tweet read, "A PCR test carried out later in the day confirmed the result. Nissanka was immediately isolated in a different hotel upon identification and will undergo Covid-19 Protocols."

Also Read: Australia skipper Pat Cummins urges the world to help Sri Lanka recover from economic crisis

"Oshada Fernando will join the playing XI as a Covid replacement."

Sri Lanka currently sit in the driving seat vs Australia having scored 431/6 at the end of the third day's play. The hosts led the visitors by 67 runs at the end of Day 3.

