PBKS vs MI live updates: Jitesh Sharma runs riot as Kings roar in front of home crowd

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a must-win fixture on Wednesday. A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition.

MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition. The side are currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma's side.

PBKS vs MI: A brief overview

The win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30, though, would have instilled a fair bit of confidence in the team after it chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare to earn two valuable points. The win was crafted by Singapore-born Australian cricketer Tim David, who smashed three maximums on the trot in the final over during his 14-ball unbeaten 45 to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

While there were vital contributions from India's T20 specialist batter Suryakumar Yadav (55), tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (44), Ishan Kishan (28) and Tilak Varma (29 not out), none could match the ferocity of David's strokes. A similar commitment would be required against Punjab Kings, who are known to play aggressive cricket, though their biggest drawback is an unreliable top order.

Complete Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan, Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

PBKS vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Cam Green

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs MI: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Punjab Kings

PBKS vs MI: Confirmed Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

8:35 PM: 151/3 (16 Overs)

Jitesh Sharma has changed the scenario for the Punjab Kings in blink of an eye. He has given Liam Livingstone a very good stage now to free his arms and get the scorecard up as much as possible.

8:20 PM: 115/3 (14 Overs)

Jitesh Sharma takes on Jofra Archer as Mumbai Indians put under some real pressure by the right-hander. The plan is clear from Punjab, Jitesh will go all guns blazing and he is taking on Archer at the moment.

8:10 PM: 95/3 (11 Overs)

Piyush Chawla is on fire! Matthew Short is clean-bowled by the leggie. What a time to take a wicket for his team, just when PBKS were looking to attack the opposition, Chawla hands his skipper an important wicket.

Rohit Sharma introduces Kumar Kartikeya in the attack and he almost gets the wicket of Dhawan, who is dropped by Jofra Archer at backward point. However, Dhawan's good fortune doesn't last long as he is stumped on 30(20) in the next over bowled by Piyush Chawla.

7:59 PM: 58/1 (7 Overs)

Shikhar Dhawan dropped by Jofra Archer on 23, how costly is that going to cost for the Mumbai Indians? PBKS are off to a fine start but the conditions suggest they should aim at least 200 on this wicket.

7:59 PM: 35/1 (4 Overs)

Matthew Short packs Arshad Khan for a maximum over square leg and then for a four at fine leg. Punjab Kings bounce back as Short gets going. Mumbai Indians need to take a wicket to put Punjab under pressure again.

7:43 PM: 17/1 (2 Overs)

Prabhsimran Singh gets caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Arshad Khan. Punjab Kings lose their first wicket very early in the innings and now Matthew Short walks in at number 3.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for Punjab Kings as they eye a fiery start in the powerplay. Cameron Green attacks the stumps for Mumbai Indians.