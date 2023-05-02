Pride in wearing the Mumbai Indians shirt is behind Singapore-born Aussie David’s Sunday night star turn against Rajasthan Royals

Tim David celebrates MI’s win over Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article How Tim David’s late blitz helped Mumbai Indians over the line against Royals x 00:00

Quite a few breathtaking performances helped Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. However, apart from vital knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (29-ball 55) and Cameron Green (26-ball 44) which turned the match in the hosts’ favour, was Tim David’s unbeaten 45 off just 14 balls.

While chasing a target of 213, Singapore-born Australian batter David, 27, arrived at the crease after Suryakumar’s departure in the 16th over when MI had 152-4 on the board. David revealed how his hungry attitude made it possible to register MI’s fourth victory of the season.



“Last year was my first experience of the IPL and I was hungry to make a name for myself, to establish myself in the team. But now, every time I put on the shirt, I’m trying to win games for Mumbai. Whether it is communicating with the bowlers [or anything else], I’m just doing what’s needed for the team. To have a nice individual performance today [Sunday] feels amazing,” David said during the post-match press conference on Sunday night.

He provided an insight into the match situation which he faced up to. “I try not to think about it [the equation] too much when I go out to bat. It doesn’t come off every day. I think I enjoyed this one,” remarked David, who hit five huge sixes and a couple of fours.

Seventeen runs were required off the last over, bowled by Caribbean pacer Jason Holder. David dispatched the first three balls—all full tosses—over the fence and finished the game with three balls to spare. All these shots came to fruition through sheer timing and power-hitting. David added: “[I’m] working as hard as possible on that sort of stuff [power hitting]. I’m trying to develop as an all-round player. At times, I can do the power-hitting, but I am also trying to become versatile, trying to find the best options and be as consistent as I can.

“Being able to score when it is not just amazing batting conditions, we have shown that we are willing to be adaptable. Some very different scenarios, chasing down in the Delhi [Capitals’s score of 172] game, we had to scrap hard, but tonight was different momentum under a different approach.”

321.42

Tim David’s strike-rate against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 45 off 14 balls