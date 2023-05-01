Rohit Sharma walks away with fan's phone after selfie, latter shouts 'phone toh dete jao'

Tim David smashed an unbeaten 45 to trump Yashasvi Jaiswal's century as Mumbai Indians stunned Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in the historic 1,000th match of the IPL at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday

Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Tim David smashed an unbeaten 45 to trump Yashasvi Jaiswal's century as Mumbai Indians stunned Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in the historic 1,000th match of the IPL at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Chasing 213 for victory, Suryakumar Yadav hit 55 before David smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the last over from Jason Holder in his 14-ball blitz to steer the team home with three balls to spare. David starred in an unbeaten 62-run stand with Tilak Varma, who hit 29, for a record chase in the second match of the day that ended close to midnight.

Meanwhile, this was the second time skipper Rohit Sharma marked his birthday with a win for his side over Rajasthan. Last year too, MI sealed a win on April 30 over the Sanju Samson-led side in a battle that went down to the wire. Despite his failure with the bat, Sharma was in a jovial mood after the victory and took time out after the game to click selfies with fans.

A video of Sharma leaving a fan frustrated after taking a selfie went viral on social media. Having obliged his fan's request to take a picture, Sharma seemed to forget that the fan had given him his phone to carry out the task. Seconds later, as he started to walk towards the dressing room with the phone in his hand, the worried fan was heard shouting, "Arreh Ro bhai, phone toh dete jao (Rohit brother, please give me my phone)." Rohit heard the fan and returned his phone.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Mumbai Indians lost Rohit for three on his 36th birthday before Ishan Kishan (28) and Green (44) set up the chase in their partnership of 62. Later, Suryakumar Yadav's half-century (55 off 29 balls) and a 62-run unbeaten stand between Tim David (45 not out off 14 balls) and Tilak Varma (29 not out off 21) proved to be decisive in MI's dramatic six-wicket win.