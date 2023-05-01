A special night saw a special inning, a special finish, and a special run-chase as Mumbai chased down the target of 213 runs against the then table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a historic 1000th IPL match at the Wankhede

Sachin Tendulkar, Tim David (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Tim David's final-over demolition brings overjoyed Sachin Tendulkar to his feet x 00:00

Tim David on Sunday provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over to help Mumbai Indians get back to winning ways in the ongoing IPL. A special night saw a special inning, a special finish, and a special run-chase as Mumbai chased down the target of 213 runs against the then table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in a historic 1000th IPL match at the Wankhede.

"Yeah, we needed a result. So, it's an amazing feeling, the crowd was going crazy for us. So, when we get up and fly at the Wankhede, there's no better feeling. We've probably not played our best game for the last couple of matches. To see how the boys went about it, it's awesome for us and to see how excited the boys are, it feels really good," David said at the post-match presentation. David put Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Jason Holder away whenever they missed their lengths in the end. Following the game, David stated that the plan was to go after every bowler. "Everyone had to be targeted. But it was good batting conditions today. So, tough job for the bowlers there, but personally I've been wanting to do something like this for a while now and been hungry to get a result for the team. So, it feels great," David said.

With 17 required off the last over, when the best of us had given up the hope of Mumbai walking away with the last laugh, David started off in a brilliant fashion as he cracked a flat six over long off, off the first ball. He sent the ball flying even far off the next ball as he plundered a full toss over deep mid-wicket and way into the stands. The next one flew in the same direction as David thrashed it out of the park to win it for his team with 6, 6, 6 to spark wild celebrations. He remained not out on 45 off 14 balls while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 29 off 21.

Also Read: Local boy Yashasvi Jaiswal lights up Wankhede with maiden IPL ton for Royals vs Mumbai

The excitement back from the dressing room knew no bounds as David's teammates could also barely keep calm and went bonkers with his hitting prowess. A usually silent Sachin Tendulkar too went wild as he animatedly celebrated after Mumbai won the last-over thriller. WATCH the video below.

With this win, Mumbai have jumped to the seventh position in the points table. This is their fourth win from eight matches played so far this year with a total of eight points.

Also Read: Yashasvi wages lone battle to carry Royals to 212, becomes 4th youngest IPL centurion

(With ANI inputs)