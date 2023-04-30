IPL reaches landmark 1000th match as Mumbai take on high-flying Royals at Wankhede

It is learnt that all-rounder-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri will address the crowd from the Wankhede’s Grand Stand before the toss.The first-ever IPL game was contested between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 18, 2008

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Today is an important day in IPL history, a day when the 1000th game of the cash-rich tournament will be played between MI’s Rohit Sharma and RR’s Sanju Samson at the Wankhede Stadium. The BCCI plans to mark the historic match by presenting mementos to both captains.

It is learnt that all-rounder-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri will address the crowd from the Wankhede’s Grand Stand before the toss.The first-ever IPL game was contested between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 18, 2008.