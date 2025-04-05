PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Dream11 team prediction, head-to-head, predicted playing XIs and more

In the overall head-to-head battle, Rajasthan Royals lead with 16 wins compared to Punjab Kings’ 12

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur is set to host its first match of the IPL 2025 season as the in-form Punjab Kings (PBKS) square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the evening fixture of Saturday’s double-header.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have made an impressive start to their campaign, registering two dominant victories on the road. Now returning to their home turf, the Kings will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins and further cement their position at the top of the table. With a balanced side firing in all departments, PBKS will enter the contest as clear favourites.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have shown flashes of brilliance but remain inconsistent. Their batting unit, in particular, has lacked rhythm, while their bowling has also had moments of vulnerability. However, the return of regular captain Sanju Samson, taking over from stand-in skipper Riyan Parag, provides a crucial morale boost ahead of this challenging away game.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Fantasy tips – Dream11 picks

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Nehal Wadhera

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Head-to-Head Record

In the overall head-to-head battle, Rajasthan Royals lead with 16 wins compared to Punjab Kings’ 12. Since 2020, RR have enjoyed the upper hand, winning six of their last nine meetings. However, form favors PBKS heading into this encounter.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Match prediction

Given their current form and momentum, Punjab Kings are tipped to start as strong favourites. Rajasthan Royals will need to put in a disciplined all-round performance to halt PBKS's winning streak.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Pitch report

The pitch at Mullanpur remains relatively untested, but based on last season’s data, it is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. In IPL 2023, spinners enjoyed significant success here, boasting an economy rate of just 7.08, the best across all 13 venues. Although totals above 180 were achieved only twice, a good batting surface is anticipated, with some early assistance for seamers.

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Weather forecast

Chandigarh is expected to witness a hot afternoon with temperatures hovering in the high 30s (°C). Conditions will cool slightly by match time. Importantly, no rain is forecast, promising a full 40-over game.