PCB clear stance on playing ODI WC in B’desh

Updated on: 01 April,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

The PCB clarified that the concept of a “hybrid model” of tournament was strictly pertaining to Asia Cup since India will not travel to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday clarified that its chairman Najam Sethi never floated the idea at the ICC Board meeting about the national men’s team intending to play its World Cup matches in Bangladesh instead of India. The PCB clarified that the concept of a “hybrid model” of tournament was strictly pertaining to Asia Cup since India will not travel to Pakistan.


Also read: Pakistan Cricket Board says Jay Shah's statement may impact team's visit to India for 2023 ODI World Cup



