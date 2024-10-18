PCB not willing to move Champions Trophy 2025 final out of Lahore

Pakistan has been placed in Group A alongside India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the PCB has proposed holding all of India's games in Lahore. The arch-rivals, India and Pakistan have not played a single bilateral series since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which many people lost their lives

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is prepared for India's refusal to travel to the country for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, but it won't move the final match from Lahore to any other venue even if the "Men in Blue" qualify for the title clash.

The PCB's stance on hosting the final is up for debate when the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members meet in Dubai from October 18 to 21.

"The PCB's first choice and priority is to host entire Champions Trophy in Pakistan and they are counting on this but internally the Board is also mentally prepared to hear about the Indian government not allowing its team to play in Pakistan and India's matches being held in UAE," a PCB source said.

"But the PCB has decided even in the event of India not playing in Pakistan they want the final to be held in Lahore. Even if India qualifies for the final the PCB wants the ICC to hold the match at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore," the source said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might request ICC to conduct the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid mode and schedule their matches either in Sri Lanka or Dubai.

Gaddafi hosted the final of the 1996 World Cup. The seating capacity at the stadium is being increased. The source claimed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer will be submitting details of the costs the PCB is bearing to renovate and upgrade the stadiums in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"They will submit the details including the highest budget of around 7 billion earmarked for renovation work at the stadium in Lahore," the source added.

The source further said that Mohsin Naqvi will try to make it clear that even if India is not willing to play the entire tournament in Pakistan, they must play the title clash in Lahore if they manage to seal the final berth.

"All this talk that the ICC Champions Trophy might be altogether moved to another location has also bothered the PCB and they will discuss this as Naqvi is adamant that Pakistan will host the event", he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) senior officials ruffled feathers in the PCB with a statement this week that moving the tournament out of Pakistan was an option available to the ICC and its members.

The source said that the PCB is expecting to get some sort of viable answer from the BCCI officials at the coming meeting on the progress they have made (if any) on seeking clearance from their government to send their team to Pakistan early next year for the tournament.

PCB officials will present detailed updates on the preparations for the tournament and the progress made on construction projects.

Lahore is set to host seven matches, including the final. Karachi will stage the opening match and a semi-final, while Rawalpindi will host five matches, including the other semi-final.

