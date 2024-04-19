Breaking News
PCB to announce new head coach by end of April
PCB to announce new head coach by end of April

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Lahore
PTI |

The PCB also confirmed that besides South Africa’s Gary Kirsten and Australia’s Jason Gillespie, the board had received applications from a couple of reputed coaches by the April 15 deadline

Gary Kirsten

PCB to announce new head coach by end of April
Pakistan will announce new set of coaches for red and white ball formats for the national team by the end of this month, a Cricket Board (PCB) official said on Friday.


The PCB also confirmed that besides South Africa’s Gary Kirsten and Australia’s Jason Gillespie, the board had received applications from a couple of reputed coaches by the April 15 deadline. 


Also Read: Can DC rise at home?


The PCB official said that the new applicants are also in the fray.

“The PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear that the long-term appointments of coaches will be done through a due process and all commitments would be met by the board,” the source added.

The last time PCB followed due process in appointing coaches was in 2019 when it named Misbah-ul-Haq as the head coach and chief selector of the national side.
 
Another reliable source in the PCB said that this time, the board would only invite those candidates for interviews who apply for the coaching positions. “Even in Kirsten and Gillespie’s case though, the board has held direct negotiations with them, and they remain top candidates to be appointed head coaches, [but] they were also told to apply through due process by the deadline,” the source said.

