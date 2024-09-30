Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > PCB warns players Improve fitness or face contract termination

PCB warns players: Improve fitness or face contract termination

Updated on: 30 September,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Karachi
PTI |

The Pakistan team fitness trainer and physiotherapist will conduct another round of fitness tests on Monday in Lahore after some players didn’t meet the required benchmarks in the tests held earlier this month

Representational image. Pic/iStock

PCB warns players: Improve fitness or face contract termination
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a stern warning to 6-7 centrally contracted players, urging them to improve their fitness or risk losing their 
contracts.


The Pakistan team fitness trainer and physiotherapist will conduct another round of fitness tests on Monday in Lahore after some players didn’t meet the required benchmarks in the tests held earlier this month.


“The players who have central and domestic contracts have been told in clear terms that there will be no compromise on fitness and they have to meet the benchmarks set by the team’s fitness experts,” a board official said.

