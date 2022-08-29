Kanga League: PJ Hindu Gymkhana win 'A’ division game

Hindu Gymkhana log in a victory as defending champions just like the 1981 champs did 40 Augusts ago as Kanga League finally kicks off after 4 washouts

PJ Hindu Gymkhana and Mumbai Police fight it out during their Kanga League match at Police Gymkhana yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

The Dr HD Kanga Cricket League returned to the city after two years and Day One of the 2022 edition was greeted with bright sunshine. In an interesting coincidence, PJ Hindu Gymkhana won a Kanga League ‘A’ division game as defending champions on Sunday just like they did 40 Augusts ago. The 2019 champions (there was no Kanga League in 2020 and 2021) beat Mumbai Police at the neighbouring Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive, while in 1981, they overcame Shivaji Park Youngsters, whose score of 137 was surpassed by the PJ side without any loss of wickets. Shishir Hattangadi (90) and his Podar College teammate Jignesh Sanghani (44) paved the way for Gymkhana’s win way back then.

PJ Hindu pacer Mohit Awasthi

On Sunday, put in to bat, PJ Hindu Gym managed just 62 in the first innings, thanks to some disciplined bowling by left-arm spinner Pankaj Pardeshi (5-25) and left-arm medium pacer Yogesh Jagtap (4-14). But the policemen were bundled out for a meagre 37 in just 17 overs. Mumbai Ranji Trophy pacer Mohit Avasthi (5-14) and pacers Jitendra Paliwal (2-9) and Rahul Sawant (1-14) bowled well with Utakarsh Raut and Vishvajit Jagdale affecting two crucial run outs. PJ Hindu scored 59-2 with Sachin Wagh and Rahul Lad unbeaten on 35 and 18 respectively in the second innings. Jagtap (2-3) claimed both wickets.



Did nothing special: Awasthi

“I did nothing special; just tried to bowl wicket-to-wicket and got the result. As we were dismissed for a low score, we needed to take wickets initially. I was assisted by the pitch as well. It was a challenge to get them out inside 60, but when I got the first wicket in my second over, I got my confidence back,” Avasthi told mid-day on Sunday. The Kanga League was scheduled to start on August 7, but wet weather washed out the first four days.

In another ‘A’ division game, Sachin Yadav (71) and Nikhil Patil (50 not out) helped Parsee Gymkhana score 200-5 declared against Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) at Cross Maidan. In reply, KSA’s Ramanpreet Ghuman (47), Gautam Waghela (28) and Gaurish Jadhav (23) showcased a determined approach to end the day with 126-5, for a draw. Parsee Gym pacer Siddharth Raut claimed three for 20.

“They [Parsee Gymkhana] are a strong team; half the side are Ranji Trophy players. This draw is as good as a win for us. It was possible only because of some disciplined batting effort by Ramanpreet, Waghela and Gaurish,” said KSA’s coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, the former Mumbai wicketkeeper and coach.

Regal’s Vraj scores 115

At the Brabourne Stadium, Viraj Jadhav’s 115 helped Regal CC declare their first innings on 244-6 against Payyade SC. In response, Payyade’s Japjeet Randhawa and Prayag Bhati scored 50 and 48 respectively in their total of 103-1.

Meanwhile, in a ‘B’ division encounter at Khar Gymkhana, Yash Chavan’s all-round show (51 and 4-31) helped Sainath SC (153 all out) beat Khar on first innings. Left-arm spinner Vinayak Bhoir’s 5-36 helped Sainath bowl out Khay Gymkhana for 115.

