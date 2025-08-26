PKL Season 12: Telugu Titans' SWOT analysis

The Titans retained their core and reinforced key areas during the player auction, investing Rs 4.531 crore to build a balanced outfit. Among their smartest decisions was using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain star all-rounder Vijay Malik for Rs 51.50 lakh. Malik will again be central to their campaign

After narrowly missing out on a Playoffs berth last season, Telugu Titans are entering Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with renewed determination and a strategically assembled squad. Guided by seasoned head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, the Hyderabad-based franchise finished seventh in Season 11 with 66 points from 22 matches.

After narrowly missing out on a Playoffs berth last season, Telugu Titans are entering Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with renewed determination and a strategically assembled squad. Guided by seasoned head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, the Hyderabad-based franchise finished seventh in Season 11 with 66 points from 22 matches.

Adding to the momentum is the fact that Season 12 kicks off in Visakhapatnam, the Titans' second home. With some of the league’s most passionate fans behind them, the Titans will look to make the most of the early home advantage.

Strengths

The Titans retained their core and reinforced key areas during the player auction, investing Rs 4.531 crore to build a balanced outfit. Among their smartest decisions was using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain star all-rounder Vijay Malik for Rs 51.50 lakh. Malik, who registered 172 raid points and 11 tackle points last season, will again be central to their campaign.

In raiding, the franchise acquired Bharat Hooda for Rs 81 lakh, adding experience and proven ability, though his recent dip in form is noted. Alongside Vijay and Bharat, the Titans have exciting young talent in Jai Bhagwan, while Ashish Narwal and Manjeet offer depth as retained backups.

In defence, the marquee signing of Shubham Shinde for Rs 80 lakh is a major boost. One of the top right corners in the league with 207 tackle points from 106 matches, Shinde brings grit and leadership.

He is supported by promising and emerging defenders such as Aman Antil, Rahul Dagar, and AmirHossein Ejlali, as well as youngsters Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, and Avi Duhan, providing multiple combinations for Hooda to explore.

Weaknesses

Despite a well-rounded squad, the departure of former captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has left a significant void. Pawan’s game-changing ability and leadership were critical in Seasons 10 and 11. His absence may hurt the Titans in crunch moments.

There are also concerns in the cover defence positions. Sagar Rawal and Avi Duhan lack experience, while on the left, only Ajit Pawar has notable game time. This could be an area rival teams look to exploit.

Opportunities

Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, a Dronacharya Awardee, adds pedigree to the dugout. Known for his ability to mould young players, he will be key in integrating NYP talents like Chetan Sahu, Rohit Rathee, and Nitin, all of whom bring energy and unpredictability.

Threats

The Telugu Titans have depth, strategy, and the backing of a strong home crowd. However, they must overcome key departures and defensive inexperience. If Hooda can maximise his resources, the Titans could emerge as serious contenders in PKL Season 12.