PKL Season 12: UP Yoddhas' SWOT analysis

Determined to break their title drought, UP Yoddhas are gearing up for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 with a solid mix of experience and youth. Since making their debut in 2017, the Yoddhas have been among the most consistent performers in the league, qualifying for the Playoffs in five of their six seasons, with Season 10 being the only exception.

Under the continued leadership of head coach Jasveer Singh, the team impressed in Season 11, finishing third in the league stage with 79 points, including 13 wins from 22 matches. They stormed past Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1 with a commanding 46-18 win but narrowly lost the semi-final to Haryana Steelers 25-28.

Strengths

Ahead of Season 12, the Yoddhas retained the core of their squad, showing confidence in the players who performed admirably last season. Star raiders Bhavani Rajput, Gagan Raju Gowda, Surender Gill, and Keshav Kumar will once again lead the charge in attack, while their defensive unit features stalwarts like Sumit Sangwan (captain), Ashu Singh (vice-captain), Hitesh, and Sahul Kumar.

The team also used the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain Mahender Singh (left cover) for Rs 20 lakh and brought back Iranian defender Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi to bolster the left corner.

In one of the most notable acquisitions of the auction, the Yoddhas secured the services of raider Guman Singh for Rs 1.073 crore. With 559 raid points in 81 PKL matches, including 17 Super Raids and 26 Super 10s, Guman brings proven match-winning pedigree to the side.

Weaknesses

The Yoddhas head into Season 12 with a well-rounded squad boasting depth in both attack and defence. However, the absence of quality all-rounders remains a concern. Successful PKL teams have typically featured versatile players who can contribute in both departments, an element the Yoddhas lack.

Furthermore, the backup options in the cover defence positions lack PKL experience. While Mahender and Ashu are dependable, injuries or unavailability may expose the team’s inexperience in those areas.

Opportunities

The upcoming season offers UP Yoddhas a golden opportunity to finally lift the PKL trophy. With young talents like Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Sachin, Gangaram, and Keshav Kumar ready to shine, the team’s depth could prove vital over the long season.

Threats

Injuries, especially to frontline raiders like Surender Gill, Guman Singh, or Bhavani Rajput, could derail their campaign. Gill’s recent dip in form is another area that may need attention.