The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return with its most ambitious and fan-centric season yet, as organizers announced major format changes for Season 12, scheduled to kick off on August 29. The revamped structure promises a more intense league stage, a dynamic Playoffs format, and a tie-break system that guarantees dramatic finishes.

Expanded league stage and venue rotation

Season 12 will feature a 108-match league phase, with each of the 12 teams playing 18 matches, increasing both the competitiveness and consistency required to progress. The league will travel to Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, bringing high-octane kabaddi closer to fans across India and expanding PKL’s footprint into regional strongholds.

New tie-break rules to eliminate draws

A landmark change this season is the introduction of a comprehensive tie-breaking system, previously reserved only for Playoff matches. Now, all league matches will feature structured tie-breakers, including the Golden Raid format.

In the event of a tie:

A 5-raid shootout will be held, with each team nominating five different raiders.

Standard revival and 'out' rules will not apply; only points scored during raids will count.

If scores remain level after the shootout, a Golden Raid decides the winner.

Should the Golden Raid also end in a tie, the result will be determined by a coin toss.

Simplified points table for clarity

In another move toward transparency, PKL has overhauled its points system. Teams will now earn 2 points for a win and 0 for a loss, eliminating bonus points and simplifying the standings. This adjustment aims to make the league table more intuitive and accessible to all fans.

Playoffs overhaul: Play-ins introduced for top 8

For the first time in PKL history, eight teams will qualify for the postseason, thanks to the introduction of Play-ins. The new format increases competitive intensity and rewards consistent performance across the league stage.

How Playoffs will unfold