PKL 2025: New format brings 108 matches, simplified points, and no draws

Updated on: 23 August,2025 04:21 PM IST  |  Visakhapatnam
mid-day online correspondent |

Season 12 will feature a 108-match league phase, with each of the 12 teams playing 18 matches, increasing both the competitiveness and consistency required to progress. The league will travel to Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, bringing high-octane kabaddi closer to fans across India and expanding PKL’s footprint into regional strongholds

PKL 2025: New format brings 108 matches, simplified points, and no draws

A landmark change this season is the introduction of a comprehensive tie-breaking system, previously reserved only for Playoff matches

Listen to this article
PKL 2025: New format brings 108 matches, simplified points, and no draws
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return with its most ambitious and fan-centric season yet, as organizers announced major format changes for Season 12, scheduled to kick off on August 29. The revamped structure promises a more intense league stage, a dynamic Playoffs format, and a tie-break system that guarantees dramatic finishes.

Expanded league stage and venue rotation



Season 12 will feature a 108-match league phase, with each of the 12 teams playing 18 matches, increasing both the competitiveness and consistency required to progress. The league will travel to Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, and Delhi, bringing high-octane kabaddi closer to fans across India and expanding PKL’s footprint into regional strongholds.


New tie-break rules to eliminate draws

A landmark change this season is the introduction of a comprehensive tie-breaking system, previously reserved only for Playoff matches. Now, all league matches will feature structured tie-breakers, including the Golden Raid format.

In the event of a tie:

  • A 5-raid shootout will be held, with each team nominating five different raiders.
  • Standard revival and 'out' rules will not apply; only points scored during raids will count.
  • If scores remain level after the shootout, a Golden Raid decides the winner.
  • Should the Golden Raid also end in a tie, the result will be determined by a coin toss.

Simplified points table for clarity

In another move toward transparency, PKL has overhauled its points system. Teams will now earn 2 points for a win and 0 for a loss, eliminating bonus points and simplifying the standings. This adjustment aims to make the league table more intuitive and accessible to all fans.

Playoffs overhaul: Play-ins introduced for top 8

For the first time in PKL history, eight teams will qualify for the postseason, thanks to the introduction of Play-ins. The new format increases competitive intensity and rewards consistent performance across the league stage.

How Playoffs will unfold

  • 5th to 8th place teams enter Play-in clashes; winners advance to Eliminators.
  • 3rd and 4th place teams contest a Mini-Qualifier, with the winner advancing and the loser getting another chance.
  • Top two teams meet in Qualifier 1; the winner proceeds directly to the Final, while the loser plays the winner of Qualifier 2.
  • The journey to the Final includes three Eliminators and two Qualifiers, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.
