Maharashtra, long regarded as a powerhouse in Indian kabaddi, will once again showcase its dominance in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with two of its premier franchises, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, set to renew their fierce rivalry.

Both former champions, U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, have consistently been among the top contenders in the league. Their upcoming face-off promises to be a marquee event, capturing the imagination of kabaddi fans across the country. The latest chapter in this storied rivalry will unfold on September 18 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, that is steeped in PKL history and host of the league’s landmark 1000th match in 2024.

Leading U Mumba will be Sunil Kumar, PKL’s most successful captain, while Aslam Inamdar, the dynamic raider who led Puneri Paltan to their Season 10 title, returns at the helm for the Pune-based outfit. Inamdar holds the distinction of being the first Maharashtrian captain to win a PKL championship.

Back from injury and eager to make his mark, Inamdar said: “Being born and raised in Maharashtra, it was always my dream to represent the state in Kabaddi. Playing for Puneri Paltan and becoming champions has been one of the proudest moments of my career. To once again stand on such a big stage in the PKL and represent where I come from is a very special feeling for me.”

Looking ahead to the season, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar shared: “Maharashtra has always been a powerhouse of Kabaddi, and this shows how big the sport truly is here. For me, to lead U Mumba—a team with such a strong legacy and talented players—is a matter of immense pride. We have prepared with full focus and determination, and our goal this season is to go beyond the playoffs and bring the trophy back to Mumbai.”

Adding further intrigue to the encounter is the presence of kabaddi legend Ajay Thakur, now head coach of Puneri Paltan. On the opposite side, Anil Chaprana returns as head coach of U Mumba after a season as assistant, bringing with him valuable experience and familiarity.