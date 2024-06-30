In 2024, however, those figures have changed with 50 per cent of the players considering the ODI showpiece as the most important and 35 per cent favouring its T20 equivalent

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Player survey reveals T20 World Cup poised to become top ICC event x 00:00

A player survey has revealed that the T20 World Cup is closing the gap in the race to become the “most important” ICC event to players around the world, marking a shift from the dominance of the ODI World Cup.

According to a survey conducted by the World Cricketers Association (WCA), formerly FICA, an overwhelming 85 per cent of players viewed the 50-over World Cup as the most important in 2019, compared to 15 per cent for the T20 World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2024, however, those figures have changed with 50 per cent of the players considering the ODI showpiece as the most important and 35 per cent favouring its T20 equivalent.

As per the survey done by the re-branded body, for players under 26, the inclination towards the T20 World Cup rose significantly, with 41 per cent preferring it over the 50-over World Cup at 49 per cent in 2024.

Overall, there has been a sharp increase in the popularity of the T20 format. Compared to 2019 when 82 per cent of players picked Test cricket as the most important format, it’s only 48 per cent right now.

Also Read: 'Bharat mata ki jai'

As many as 30 per cent of the players picked T20 as the most important format. Players from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan are among those who are not represented by the WCA since they are not unionised.

Responses were sought from players of other major cricket nations, including Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever