After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

'Time for next generation to take over': Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20Is

India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 Internationals following a match-winning knock in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on Saturday.

After a string of poor performances in the tournament, Kohli came in clutch during the T20 World Cup 2024 final clash. After managing just 75 runs in the first seven innings of the competition, Virat stepped up when it mattered the most, scoring 76 in 59 balls, with six fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 128.81.

In the match, Kohli peaked at the right time and showed his intent in the powerplay as he effortlessly found the fence twice. His fiery approach turned to a watchful one after his compatriots, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant lost their wickets to Keshav Maharaj in the second over.

For the next phase of the game, Kohli relied on rotating the strike to keep the scoreboard ticking with Axar Patel taking the fight against the bowlers on the other end.

Kohli went on to raise his bat for his first fifty in the ongoing tournament in the 17th over with a single. He struck 50 off 48 deliveries which is the second-slowest fifty for India in the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav still holds the record for the slowest fifty for India in the marquee event. The dynamic batter completed his fifty in 49 deliveries against the co-hosts, the USA in the group stage.

But in the next 14 deliveries, he racked up 28 runs raced to 76 off 59 deliveries and walked away with his second-highest score in the T20 World Cup final.

His 77 (58) against Sri Lanka, in Mirpurr, in 2014 is still his highest score in the final of the marquee event. Before this knock, he had managed to muster up just 75 runs in seven matches throughout the ongoing World Cup. After lifting his bat for his half-century in 48 deliveries, Kohli started to accelerate in the final three overs. He set the tone in the 18th over by launching the ball into orbit for a towering six on the first ball off Kagiso Rabada.

A quick double on the next delivery was followed by a classic pull shot to find the fence for four. He smoked the ball into the stand for a six and effortlessly found the fence for a four before walking back to the dugout with a score of 76(59) in the next over. His efforts propelled India to a score of 176/7.

