India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: SA reach 155 runs after 17 ovr

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the side has ticked all the boxes and is just one step away from recreating their T20 World Cup 2007 triumph. Follow India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates here

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Pic: File Pic)

The stage is set and unbeaten Team India is ready to take on unbeaten South Africa in the final of the biggest edition of the T20 World Cup. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the side has ticked all the boxes and is just one step away from recreating their T20 World Cup 2007 triumph. On the other hand, this is the first time, South Africa has reached the finals of an ICC event.

Also Read: India suffer dramatic top-order collapse, reach 75/3 after 10 overs

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Head-to-head

Out of 26 faceoffs, Team India has the upper hand with 14 victories and South Africa has come victorious on 11 occasions. One match between teams has ended in a tie.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma fails to end World Cup on high, registers career-best campaign

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Probable XI

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Toss update

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.

India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Confirmed playing XI

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Follow India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE Updates here:

SA: 155/4 (17)

16.1: Pandya to Klaasen: OUT! Klaasen nicks it behind and Pant takes it.

16.2: Pandya to Marco: DOT

16.3: Pandya to Marco: 1 run

16.4: Pandya to Miller: 1 run

16.5: Pandya to Marco: 1 run

16.6: Pandya to Miller: 1 run



SA: 151/4 (16)

15.1: Bumrah to Miller: 1 run

15.2: Bumrah to Klaasen: 2 runs. Heinrich Klaasen brings up his fifty in 23 balls.

15.3: Bumrah to Klaasen: DOT

15.4: Bumrah to Klaasen: DOT

15.5: Bumrah to Klaasen: 1 run

15.6: Bumrah to Miller: DOT



SA: 147/4 (15)

14.1: Axar to Klaasen: FOUR

14.2: Axar to Klaasen: WIDE

14.3: Axar to Klaasen: WIDE

14.4: Axar to Klaasen: DOT

14.5: Axar to Klaasen: SIX!

14.6: Axar to Klaasen: SIX!

14.7: Axar to Klaasen: FOUR

14.8: Axar to Klaasen: 2 runs



SA: 123/4 (14)

13.1: Kuldeep to Miller: 2 runs

13.2: Kuldeep to Miller: DOT

13.3: Kuldeep to Miller: 1 run

13.4: Kuldeep to Klaasen: 1 run

13.5: Kuldeep to Miller: FOUR

13.6: Kuldeep to Miller: SIX!



SA: 109/4 (13)

12.1: Arshdeep to Klaasen: 1run

12.2: Arshdeep to Quinton: FOUR

12.3: Arshdeep to Quinton: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav takes the catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock on 39 runs

12.4: Arshdeep to Miller: DOT

12.5: Arshdeep to Miller: 1 run

12.6: Arshdeep to Klaasen: 2 runs



SA: 101/3 (12)

11.1: Kuldeep to Quinton: 1run

11.2: Kuldeep to Klaasen: DOT

11.3: Kuldeep to Klaasen: SIX!

11.4: Kuldeep to Klaasen: 1 run

11.5: Kuldeep to Quinton: DOT

11.6: Kuldeep to Quinton: DOT



SA: 93/3 (11)

10.1: Jadeja to Klaasen: 1 run

10.2: Jadeja to Quinton: 1 run

10.3: Jadeja to Klassen: SIX! Hits it straight like an arrow.

10.4: Jadeja to Klassen: 1 run

10.5: Jadeja to Quinton: 2 runs

10.6: Jadeja to Quinton: 1 run



SA: 81/3 (10)

9.1: Pandya to Klaasen: DOT

9.2: Pandya to Klaasen: DOT

9.3: Pandya to Klaasen: DOT

9.4: Pandya to Klaasen: SIX! Easy six for Heinrich Klaasen over the covers

9.5: Pandya to Klaasen: NO BALL. 1 run

9.6: Pandya to Quinton: 1 run

9.7: Pandya to Klaasen: 1 run



SA: 71/3 (9)

8.1: Axar to Stubbs: SIX!

8.2: Axar to Stubbs: 1 run

8.3: Axar to Quinton: 1 run

8.4: Axar to Stubbs: DOT

8.5: Axar to Stubbs: OUT! Tristan Stubbs shows the stumps and Axar takes the wicket.

8.6: Axar to Klassen: 1 run



SA: 62/2 (8)

7.1: Kuldeep to Stubbs: FOUR

7.2: Kuldeep to Stubbs: 1 run

7.3: Kuldeep to Quinton: 1 run

7.4: Kuldeep to Stubbs: 1 run

7.5: Kuldeep to Quinton: DOT

7.6: Kuldeep to Quinton: SIX! Hits it long in the leg side.



SA: 49/2 (7)

6.1: Axar to Stubbs: 1 run

6.2: Axar to Quinton: 1 run

6.3: Axar to Stubbs: FOUR. Tristan pulls it onto the leg side.

6.4: Axar to Stubbs: 1 run

6.5: Axar to Quinton: DOT

6.6: Axar to Quinton: DOT



SA: 42/2 (6)

5.1: Kuldeep to Quinton: 1 run

5.2: Kuldeep to Stubbs: 2 runs

5.3: Kuldeep to Stubbs: 2 runs

5.4: Kuldeep to Stubbs: 1 run

5.5: Kuldeep to Quinton: DOT

5.6: Kuldeep to Quinton: Four



SA: 32/2 (5)

4.1: Axar to Stubbs: DOT

4.2: Axar to Stubbs: FOUR

4.3: Axar to Stubbs: DOT

4.4: Axar to Stubbs: 1 run

4.5: Axar to Quinton: FOUR. Quinton pulls it over covers.

4.6: Axar to Quinton: 1 run



SA: 22/2 (4)

3.1: Bumrah to Quinton: FOUR

3.2: Bumrah to Quinton: 2 runs

3.3: Bumrah to Quinton: 1 run

3.4: Bumrah to Stubbs: DOT

3.5: Bumrah to Stubbs: DOT

3.6: Bumrah to Stubbs: 1 run



SA: 14/2 (3)

2.1: Arshdeep to Quinton: 1 run

2.2: Arshdeep to Aiden: DOT

2.3: Arshdeep to Aiden: OUT! Markram nicks it into the hands of Rishabh Pant

2.4: Arshdeep to Stubbs: 1 run

2.5: Arshdeep to Quinton: DOT

2.6: Arshdeep to Quinton: 1 run



SA: 11/1 (2)

1.1: Bumrah to Quinton: DOT

1.2: Bumrah to Quinton: 1 run. Leg Bye

1.3: Bumrah to Reeza: OUT! Bowled Him! Jasprit Bumrah helped India to get its first breakthrough.

1.4: Bumrah to Aiden: FOUR. Captain Markram struck four on the very first ball.

1.5: Bumrah to Aiden: DOT

1.6: Bumrah to Aiden: DOT



SA: 6/0 (1)

0.1: Arshdeep to Reeza: DOT

0.2: Arshdeep to Reeza: DOT

0.3: Arshdeep to Reeza: 1 run. Leg Bye

0.4: Arshdeep to Quinton: DOT

0.5: Arshdeep to Quinton: 1 run

0.6: Arshdeep to Reeza: 4 runs



IND: 176/7 (20)

19.1: Nortje to Dube: WIDE

19.2: Nortje to Dube: 1 run

19.3: Nortje to Pandya: 1 run

19.4: Nortje to Dube: FOUR. That went like a tracer bullet.

19.5: Nortje to Dube: OUT! David Miller takes the catch to make Dube return to the pavilion.

19.6: Nortje to Jadeja: 2 runs

19.7: Nortje to Jadeja: OUT! Ravindra Jadeja mistimes it and Keshav Maharaj takes it.



IND: 167/5 (19)

18.1: Marco to Kohli: NO BALL!

18.2: Marco to Kohli: DOT

18.3: Marco to Kohli: FOUR. Virat Kohli flicks it into the square leg.

18.4: Marco to Kohli: 2 runs Virat-Dube completed 50-run stand.

18.5: Marco to Kohli: SIX! Glorious six from the star Indian batsman.

18.6: Marco to Kohli: OUT! In an attempt to hit another maximum, Rabada takes the catch on the boundary line.

18.7: Marco to Pandya: FOUR. Hardik Pandya hammers Jansen on the first ball.



IND: 150/4 (18)

17.1: Rabada to Kohli: SIX! Kohli smashes a straight six to Rabada

17.2: Rabada to Kohli: 2 runs

17.3: Rabada to Kohli: FOUR

17.4: Rabada to Kohli: 1 run

17.5: Rabada to Dube: Wide

17.6: Rabada to Dube: 1 run

17.7: Rabada to Kohli: 1 run



IND: 134/4 (17)

16.1: Nortje to Dube: 1 run

16.2: Nortje to Kohli: 1 run

16.3: Nortje to Dube: 1 run

16.4: Nortje to Kohli: DOT

16.5: Nortje to Kohli: 1 run. Virat Kohli brings up his fifty in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

16.6: Nortje to Dube: FOUR



IND: 126/4 (16)

15.1: Shamsi to Kohli: 1 run

15.2: Shamsi to Dube: DOT

15.3: Shamsi to Dube: 1 run

15.4: Shamsi to Kohli: 1 run

15.5: Shamsi to Dube: FOUR! Shivam sweeps it into the leg side

15.6: Shamsi to Dube: 1 run



IND: 118/4 (15)

14.1: Marco to Dube: SIX!

14.2: Marco to Dube: 1 run

14.3: Marco to Kohli: DOT

14.4: Marco to Kohli: 1 run

14.5: Marco to Dube: 1 run

14.6: Marco to Kohli: 1 run



IND: 108/4 (14)

13.1: Rabada to Axar: SIX! 100 runs comes up for India

13.2: Rabada to Axar: 1 run

13.3: Rabada to Kohli: WIDE

13.4: Rabada to Kohli: RUN OUT! Axar Patel loses his wicket in miscommunication with Virat Kohli.

13.5: Rabada to Kohli: 1 run

13.6: Rabada to Dube: DOT

13.7: Rabada to Dube: 1 run



IND: 98/3 (13)

12.1: Nortje to Kohli: 1 run

12.2: Nortje to Axar: 1 run

12.3: Nortje to Kohli: DOT

12.4: Nortje to Kohli: 1 run

12.5: Nortje to Axar: WIDE

12.6: Nortje to Axar: DOT

12.7: Nortje to Axar: 1 run



IND: 93/3 (12)

11.1: Shamsi to Kohli: DOT

11.2: Shamsi to Kohli: 1 run

11.3: Shamsi to Axar: 1 run. Virat-Axar completes 50-run stand

11.4: Shamsi to Kohli: 1 run

11.5: Shamsi to Axar: SIX!

11.6: Shamsi to Axar: 2 runs



IND: 82/3 (11)

10.1: Marco to Axar: 1 run

10.2: Marco to Kohli: 1 run

10.3: Marco to Axar: 1 run

10.4: Marco to Kohli: 1 run

10.5: Marco to Axar: 1 run

10.6: Marco to Kohli: WIDE

10.7: Marco to Kohli: 1 run



IND: 75/3 (10)

9.1: Shamsi to Kohli: Wide

9.2: Shamsi to Kohli: 1 run

9.3: Shamsi to Axar: DOT

9.4: Shamsi to Axar: DOT

9.5: Shamsi to Axar: 1 run

9.6: Shamsi to Kohli: 2 runs

9.7: Shamsi to Kohli: 2 runs



IND: 68/3 (9)

8.1: Keshav to Kohli: 1 run

8.2: Keshav to Axar: 1 run

8.3: Keshav to Kohli: 1 run

8.4: Keshav to Axar: SIX!

8.5: Keshav to Axar: DOT

8.6: Keshav to Axar: DOT



IND: 59/3 (8)

7.1: Aiden to Axar: 1 run

7.2: Aiden to Kohli: 1 run

7.3: Aiden to Axar: SIX! Up and over the fielder

7.4: Aiden to Axar: DOT

7.5: Aiden to Axar: 1 run

7.6: Aiden to Kohli: 1 run



IND: 49/3 (7)

6.1: Nortje to Kohli: 1 run

6.2: Nortje to Axar: DOT

6.3: Nortje to Axar: 1 run

6.4: Nortje to Kohli: DOT

6.5: Nortje to Kohli: 1 run

6.6: Nortje to Axar: 1 run



IND: 45/3 (6)

5.1: Aiden to Axar: 1 run

5.2: Aiden to Kohli: 1 run

5.3: Aiden to Axar: 1 run

5.4: Aiden to Kohli: 1 run

5.4: Aiden to Axar: 1 run

5.5: Aiden to Kohli: 1 run

5.6: Aiden to Axar: 1 run



IND: 39/3 (5)

4.1: Rabada to Yadav: 1 run

4.2: Rabada to Kohki: 1 run

4.3: Rabada to Yada: OUT! Klaasen takes the second catch.

4.4: Rabada to Axar: FOUR. Axar smashes four on the very first ball.

4.5: Rabada to Axar: DOT

4.6: Rabada to Axar: 1 run

IND: 32/2 (4)

3.1: Maharaj to Kohli: 2 runs

3.2: Maharaj to Kohli: DOT

3.3: Maharaj to Kohli: DOT

3.4: Maharaj to Kohli: FOUR

3.5 Maharaj to Kohli: DOT

3.6: Maharaj to Kohli: DOT

IND: 26/2 (3)

2.1: Rabada to Kohli: DOT

2.2: Rabada to Kohli: DOT

2.3: Rabada to Kohli: DOT

2.4: Rabada to Kohli: 1 run, Suryakumar Yadav takes the strike.

2.5: Rabada to Suryakumar: DOT

2.6: Rabada to Suryakumar: 2 runs



IND: 23/2 (2)

1.1: Maharaj to Rohit: Four.

1.2:Maharaj to Rohit: FOUR. Rohit plays reverse sweep and hits the boundary line.

1.3: Maharaj to Rohit: DOT

1.4: Maharaj to Rohit: OUT! Heinrich Klaasen takes the catch to dismiss Rohit.

1.5: Maharaj to Pant: DOT

1.6: Maharaj to Pant: OUT! Rishabh Pant nicks it in the hands of Quinton de Kock.



IND: 15/0 (1)

0.1: Marco Jansen to Rohit Sharma, 1 run.

0.2: Jansen to Virat Kohli, FOUR.

0.3: Jansen to Kohli: Four again!

0.4: Jansen to Kohli: 2 runs.

0.5: Jansen to Kohli: DOT ball.

0.6: Jansen to Kohli: FOUR. Kohli smashes 3 fours in first over.