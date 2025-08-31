Apart from international cricket, Pujara has featured in 278 first-class matches, in which he has scored 21,301 runs. With 66 tons and 81 half-centuries, he has a top score of 352. The Rajkot-born cricketer also played 130 List A games. With a career best score of 174 runs, he registered a tally of 5,759 runs

Team India's Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara , recently announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Following his retirement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the right-hander, stating that his style of playing was a reminder of the format's beauty.

Team India's Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara, recently announced his retirement from all formats of the game. Following his retirement, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the right-hander, stating that his style of playing was a reminder of the format's beauty.

The former cricketer shared a copy of the letter he received from the Prime Minister on his official social media handle.

I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have… pic.twitter.com/s74fIYrboM — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 31, 2025

"In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up," PM Modi wrote in the letter to Pujara.

"Your outstanding cricketing career is dotted with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging conditions overseas. For example, fans will always remember instances like the Tests in Australia, when you laid the foundation for India's historic first-ever series win on Australian soil!," the letter further stated.

Having made his debut on October 9, 2010, in Test cricket, Pujara represented Team India in 103 matches. With stunning batting skills and sheer dominance, the right-hander had accumulated 7,195 runs with a top score of an unbeaten 206 runs. He also has 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries under his belt in the traditional format of the game.

The 37-year-old also played five One-Day International matches for India, in which he scored 51 runs.

His conventional methods may not be the most attractive, but they were very effective. He was brilliant at tiring out the bowlers and batting time, something that was best displayed on the back-to-back tours of Australia in 2018 and 2021 when he played a pivotal role in the team's successive series wins Down Under.

Apart from his international stats, Pujara has also featured in 278 first-class matches, in which he has scored 21,301 runs. With 66 tons and 81 half-centuries, he has a top score of 352 runs.

The Rajkot-born cricketer also played 130 List A games. With a career best score of 174 runs, he has registered a tally of 5,759 runs. The right-hander also has 16 centuries and 34 half-centuries to his name in List A games.

(With PTI Inputs)