Police arrest fan for racial aggravation at Edgbaston Test

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning,” Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Birmingham Police have arrested a man for “racially aggravated public order offence”, following allegations of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning,” Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.



Also Read: Undercover spotters to be deployed at Edgbaston after racism claims

Several Indian fans had taken to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day’s play on Monday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever