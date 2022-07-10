Police arrest fan for racial aggravation at Edgbaston Test

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Birmingham
“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning,” Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Birmingham Police have arrested a man for “racially aggravated public order offence”, following allegations of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the Test match in Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning,” Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.

Several Indian fans had taken to Twitter to report the racist behaviour they endured during the fourth day’s play on Monday.


