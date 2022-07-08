Undercover spotters to be deployed at Edgbaston after racism claims

Warwickshire, the English county whose headquarters are at the Birmingham ground, have announced several measures in a bid to stamp out racism after several fans reported incidents of abuse during England’s recent Test match against India at Edgbaston

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Cricket officials are to deploy undercover spotters into the crowd at Edgbaston during Saturday’s T20I between England and India in a bid to combat racist abuse.

Police have already launched inquiries into allegations of racist remarks made on Monday, the fourth day of five, which ended with England winning a dramatic match by seven wickets.

