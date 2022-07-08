Undercover spotters to be deployed at Edgbaston after racism claims

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Warwickshire, the English county whose headquarters are at the Birmingham ground, have announced several measures in a bid to stamp out racism after several fans reported incidents of abuse during England’s recent Test match against India at Edgbaston

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Cricket officials are to deploy undercover spotters into the crowd at Edgbaston during Saturday’s T20I between England and India in a bid to combat racist abuse.

Warwickshire, the English county whose headquarters are at the Birmingham ground, have announced several measures in a bid to stamp out racism after several fans reported incidents of abuse during England’s recent Test match against India at Edgbaston.

Police have already launched inquiries into allegations of racist remarks made on Monday, the fourth day of five, which ended with England winning a dramatic match by seven wickets. 


