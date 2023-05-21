Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Poorans sensational fifty fire LSG to 1768 in must win duel against Knights

Pooran's sensational fifty fire LSG to 176/8 in must-win duel against Knights

Updated on: 21 May,2023 08:38 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Arup Chatterjee | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Sent in to bat, the visitors were 73 for 5 halfway through the innings before a sixth-wicket partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni fetched 74 in 47 deliveries to put the rocking boat back on an even keel

Pooran's sensational fifty fire LSG to 176/8 in must-win duel against Knights

LSG’s Nicholas Pooran celebrates his half-century against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Pooran's sensational fifty fire LSG to 176/8 in must-win duel against Knights
x
00:00

Lucknow Super Giants, in a match they must win to seal a Playoffs berth, recovered from mid-innings blues to post a fighting 176 for 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders before 50,000 spectators at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. 


Sent in to bat, the visitors were 73 for 5 halfway through the innings before a sixth-wicket partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni fetched 74 in 47 deliveries to put the rocking boat back on an even keel.



Also Read: How many points does each team need in order to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?


The left-handed West Indian finished on a 30-ball 58 that had five sixes and four boundaries while Badoni scored 25 off 21 balls.

KKR have the near-impossible task of getting to the target inside nine overs and still hope for a few miracles on Sunday.

Harshit Rana bowled a fiery first over, conceding just one run and repeatedly beat Quinton de Kock. The ultra-edge would actually reveal later that the southpaw had snicked one to the ‘keeper without anyone noticing. De Kock celebrated by hitting Rana for a six in his next over and another one off Vaibhav Arora. But wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

IPL 2023 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants kolkata knight riders indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK